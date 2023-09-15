On Friday, September 8, St. Helens officers responded to a theft-in-progress at the St. Helens Walmart located at 2295 Gable Road. An individual, later identified as Jacob Bodily, 30, was reported to have stolen a lawn mower and weed trimmer.
An officer located Bodily a short time later with over $600 in stolen merchandise, including bolt cutters, wire cutters, and a Dremel. After being taken into custody, officers also found Bodily in possession of 102 fentanyl pills, approximately three grams of powdered Fentanyl, an altered check, and four identifications that did not belong to him.
Bodily was lodged at the Columbia County Jail on charges of Theft II, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, four counts of Identity Theft, Unlawful Possession of Hydrocodone, and Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl.
