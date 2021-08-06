On Wednesday, August 4 at 5:39 a.m., St. Helens police received a report of a shirtless male running through residential yards in the area of Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Oregon State Police assisted St. Helens officers in conducting an area search.
According to police, at West Street, the suspect held a knife to a victim and demanded a vehicle ride to the McCormick Park Apartments at 1691 Old Portland Road and to Motel 6 at 535 S. Columbia River Highway.
The suspect then released the victim. There were no reported injuries at the time of the victim’s release.
Police located the suspect outside Motel 6 where he attempted to flee from officers. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident after a short foot pursuit.
Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick, 31 of Portland, was lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of Robbery I, Disorderly Conduct II, Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass II, Unlawful Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Theft III, Coercion, Kidnapping II, and Theft II.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.