Scappoose Police in cooperation with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies has arrested a 30-year-old Hood River man for allegedly stealing four vehicles in a 24-hour period.
According to a release from Scappoose Police, in the early morning of Nov. 23, officers were called to locations in southeast Scappoose following reports of a stolen 1992 Honda Accord and a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Investigators said both of the vehicles were left idling at the victims’ residences. At 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers were called to the report of a stolen 1995 Subaru in southeast Scappoose.
Officers searched the area for the vehicles and at approximately 10:30 p.m. Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies and Scappoose Police officers discovered the suspect, later identified as Shane Michael Freda, 30, of Hood River, driving another stolen 1998 Toyota truck.
The suspect fled the location on foot and was discovered a short time later. Freda was taken into custody without incident and was lodged in the Columbia County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicles, Possession of Burglar Tools, and outstanding warrants.
The key to the recovery of these vehicles and the capture of Freda was the prompt reporting from the public, information sharing and cooperation from partner law enforcement agencies, and sound investigative practices by the officers, according to Scappoose Police.
Law enforcement is encouraging the public not leave vehicles running while unattended and to join police in remaining vigilant against crime in neighborhoods.
