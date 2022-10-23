On Saturday, October 22, at approximately 9:47 a.m., St. Helens police were dispatched to the report of a suspect menacing a victim on Wonderly Drive.
The reporting party said that a male suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Stratton, was in the victim’s driveway with a gun and that Stratton had threatened to shoot the victim.
Stratton fled in his vehicle before officers arrived on scene.
A short time later, police received information that Stratton was at a nearby store where he had a verbal altercation with several people.
The St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Oregon State Police responded to the location and found Stratton holding what appeared to be a gun.
Stratton dropped the weapon after verbal commands from police and was taken into custody. Officers found a fixed blade knife and brass knuckles on Stratton’s person. The gun that Stratton was carrying was later identified by police as a Umarex Co2 paintball pistol manufactured to resemble a revolver.
Stratton was lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of Menacing, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Restricted Weapon, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (Felony), and Disorderly Conduct II.
If you have any additional information about this case, please contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
