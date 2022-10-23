On Saturday, October 22, at approximately 9:47 a.m., St. Helens police were dispatched to the report of a suspect menacing a victim on Wonderly Drive.

The reporting party said that a male suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Stratton, was in the victim’s driveway with a gun and that Stratton had threatened to shoot the victim.

Stratton fled in his vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

Evidence

This replica gun and other devices were seized by officers during the investigation.
