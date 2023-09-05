On Saturday, September 2, 2023, at approximately 4 a.m., a St. Helens police officer was on a routine patrol at Campbell Park in St. Helens when they noted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. The officer discovered Jaider Godinez-Samayoa, 22, of Portland, engaging in sexual activity with an underage female.
Officers detained Godinez-Samayoa and interviewed the underage female. Godinez-Samayoa was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Columbia County Jail for Rape III, Sodomy III, Sexual Abuse III, Contributing to the Sexual Delinquency of a Minor, Public Indecency, and Sexual Misconduct.
