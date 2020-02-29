Adriana Tunnell, 11, of St. Helens, is the first girl to receive the Arrow of Light badge and award from the St. Helens Cub Scout Pack 106 as she crosses over to the St. Helens Boy Scout troop.
“Arrow of Light is the highest rank you can earn as a Cub Scout and it is the only award that crosses as you move to the Boy Scouts,” Cub Scout den leader Richard McKean said.
The Arrow of Light badge is placed under the pocket of the Scout’s shirt. A wooden plaque comes with the award complete with an arrow.
Cub Scouts Peyton Almont and Caleb Clark also received the Arrow of Light badges and awards during a ceremony Monday night, Feb. 24.
