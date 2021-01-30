First Lutheran Church in St. Helens is celebrating the arrival of their new pastor, the Reverend James Dew.
An alum of Arizona State University and Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary, Pastor Dew has served congregations in Arizona and Texas for more than thirty years, according to a release from the church, which describes Dew as a gifted preacher and teacher who has also spent many years practicing and teaching various forms of contemplative prayer.
“Both Dew and his wife Maria possess real hearts for social justice issues, the equality and care of all people, and the responsible stewardship of God’s good creation,” the release states.
“Our congregation at First Lutheran Church heartily welcomes Pastor Jim,” Church Council President Matt Freitag said. “He will be a good fit and we eagerly anticipate his leadership in our ongoing efforts supporting Habitat for Humanity, Community Meals, the Amani Center, Columbia Pacific Food Bank, Senior Center meals, SAFE-Women’s Resource Center, Community Action Team (CAT), the Warming Center, CASA of Columbia County, the Backpack Program, and other special projects.”
Interim Pastor Randy Sinn led the church through the extensive process to search for pastoral care after the former church pastor resigned.
Reverend Dew will officially be installed as pastor of First Lutheran at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 during the church’s online worship gathering by the Reverend Laurie Larson Caesar, Bishop of the Oregon Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
First Lutheran currently offers Sunday morning worship online and all are welcomed to participate being mindful of the need for safe distancing during the pandemic.
For more Information about the church, visit www.firstlutheransh.org.
