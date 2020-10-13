The St. Helens City Council has declared a home on 16th Street a nuisance, and ordered it to be vacated.
The resolution states that the house was deemed a nuisance due to a lack of potable water, which has created an insanitary condition for the occupants.
The St. Helens Municipal Code defines structures that are “unsafe, unlawful or, because of the degree to which the structure is in disrepair or lacks maintenance, is insanitary, vermin or rat infested, contains filth and contamination, or lacks ventilation, illumination, sanitary or heating facilities or other essential equipment required by this chapter, or because the location of the structure constitutes a hazard to the occupants of the structure or to the public.”
During the regular city meeting on Oct. 7, the council also approved a street vacation petition for a portion of Second Street, amended the police sergeant job description, and approved an agreement with Timmi Sue Hald for administrative assistance for the police department. Hald is the police administrator in Scappoose.
