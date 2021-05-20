After an investigation into St. Helens City Councilor Stephen Topaz concerning allegations of behaving in an inappropriate and discriminatory manner, using derogatory and racist language, and bullying city staff, the St. Helens City Council has passed a resolution publicly censuring and reprimanding Topaz.
In addition, the resolution applies sanctions to Topaz, restricting his access to city hall and the city’s employees.
The investigation
The investigation was conducted by Portland attorney Jill Goldsmith on behalf of the city, and Goldsmith concluded the allegations were founded.
After the investigation concluded, St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl and City Council President Doug Morten asked Topaz to resign during a regular work session on May 5.
“I work for the same citizens that voted for you, Councilor Topaz,” Scholl said in the meeting. “We are constantly trying to move this city forward, and you continue to interject half-truth and deception into everything that we are doing.”
Morten said a city councilor being investigated for alleged harassment misconduct was “unprecedented.”
“As it becomes public, more things will surface,” he said. “It’s, to me, going to be a dark shadow that is going to also be very costly and financially, and it already has been very costly financially to the taxpayers of our city and to the council, who has a due diligence to resolve this issue … I would like to be done with this right now,” Morten said.
When asked by The Chronicle if he planned to resign, Topaz said, “The answer is definitely not … I am not going to resign.”
Topaz also leveled accusations in turn against the city and the council, “They don’t want me asking questions,” he said.
What the council can and can not do do
According to the city charter, the city council cannot vote to remove another council member. The council members inquired at their April 20 hearing about disciplinary actions that would be permitted, and one of the disciplinary measures the council could consider was public censure.
Under Oregon law, residents or the council may petition for a recall election, but the petitioners must file a prospective petition with the state and collect signatures numbering 15% of the votes cast for Governor Brown in Columbia County’s district, the first congressional district.
The city council and Goldsmith gave Topaz an opportunity to speak about the allegations on eight different occasions over a three-month period, but Topaz never addressed the allegations to council or Goldsmith, according to Goldsmith.
The resolution
On Monday, May 10, the city council reconvened in a special public session to discuss the language for a resolution which would reprimand and censure Topaz and to address how the council can develop a process for holding the entire council accountable and addressing future issues. The resolution was drafted by the city’s lawyers and will be voted on at the council work session on May 19. Jessica Chilton, a newer council member, was not in attendance at the May 10 session.
The drafted resolution has four parts: The first part addresses the council’s belief that the finds of the investigation are correct and that Topaz violated the City Code of Ethics, the city’s diversity statement, and personnel policies.
The second drafted policy states, “The City Council of St. Helens hereby finds that because of Councilor Stephen Topaz’s behavior, he has negatively affected members of the city staff and brought discredit to the city.”
The third statement directly states City Council’s formal censure and reprimand of Topaz, and the fourth states when the resolution becomes effective, which will be once council decides to pass the resolution.
The council passed the resolution passed May 19 during a regular work session.
The resolution also included sanctions and remedial actions restricting Topaz’s access to city hall.
What's next?
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh will now field all of Topaz’s communications to city hall and any of its employees. Additionally, Topaz is not permitted to have contact with city hall employees or be at city hall unless permitted by the city administrator.
The duration of the sanction is a minimum of six months, and the city council may review the sanction based on Topaz’s compliance with the restrictions and remedial actions.
The Chronicle has reached out to Councilor Topaz for his reaction to the council's decision. We'll share his comments here.
Following an investigation into St. Helens City Councilor Stephen Topaz, conducted by Portla…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.