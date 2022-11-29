The New Year often marks a time for a change, and this January, the St. Helens City Council will welcome two new faces to the table: Mark Gundersen and Brandon Sundeen.
The new councilors
Sundeen and Gundersen are longtime St. Helens residents, and while neither has been a part of city government before, both are excited to get to work for their town.
After winning their appointments on November 8, both look forward to serving the community they have long called home. Both candidates garnered more than 30% of votes in the 2022 Election. Sundeen and Gundersen will join Mayor Rick Scholl, Councilor Patrick Birkle, and Councilor Jessica Chilton on the St. Helens City Council effective January 1, 2023.
Brandon Sundeen grew up in St. Helens and decided to run for office to help create an environment that his family and all of St. Helens can be proud of. In an interview with the Chronicle, Sundeen said,
"My main goal is just to make St. Helens the best place that it can be. It was a good place to grow up and I want my kids to have a good place to grow up."
Mark Gundersen has been in the St. Helens area for 28 years and is ready to start making changes from the inside. Rather than sit by, Gundersen wants to be directly involved, "I want to get my hands dirty."
The issues
Currently, there are several issues that both Sundeen and Gundersen want to address in St. Helens.
"The top priority for me is public safety," Gundersen said. "Making sure the St. Helens police department is fully funded and has all the deputies that the chief needs."
Both candidates noted issues with the St. Helens crime rate and a need for the community to work together to solve these problems.
"I think teamwork will be key," Sundeen said. "Partnering with the County, School District, law enforcement, and other local agencies to make sure we cover all the bases and bring in the best ideas from everyone involved."
While both councilors have ideas on the direction of the town, they also recognize that communication and problem-solving among different viewpoints will be necessary.
"I like the collaboration aspect of it, I like working with people," Gundersen said. "I like to be able to see both sides of the coin. There's going to be disagreements, people on the City Council are going bring different view points to the table, and I want to see what those are."
Gundersen and Sundeen also agreed on the potential of the development projects along the Colombia River. The Streets and Utilities Extension Project will help address infrastructure issues in St. Helens' historic Riverfront District, hoping to create a more connected and accessible waterfront.
"Making St. Helens a livable community, somewhere where people can find jobs and provide for their families without having to go to Portland or other places, is going to be big," Sundeen said.
Once a bustling lumber town, the riverfront has become underutilized as the lumber industry has faded in St. Helens. There will also be a Riverwalk Project that will provide residents with riverfront access and open opportunities for new businesses to move in.
"There was a mill there for well over a century, so it's nice that people can get back down there and enjoy that property again, see the river," Sundeen said.
While it may be an excellent way to draw in new business, Gundersen also wants to ensure that the existing companies still benefit from the new project.
"St. Helens is a small town; I'd like to see some of those smaller businesses down there thrive as well, not just bring in new businesses," he said.
With St. Helens being an industrial town for much of its history, the city is keen to make the public spaces work for the public. In addition to the riverfront developments, Gundersen hopes to help support the youth sports programs with more access to the public parks in the area.
Having spent many years coaching in the St. Helens area, Gundersen is passionate about making resources available to the robust youth sports programs.
Gundersen and Sundeen won't take office until 2023, but they already have their sights set on bringing positive changes to the city of St. Helens. When they take office, it will be time to implement their plans.
"I want to give people something to be proud of," Sundeen said. "Elected officials they can be proud of. A city that they can be proud of. Parks that they can be proud of. Making it the best that it can be."
Sundeen and Gundersen are expected to be sworn into office in the first regular public meeting of the St. Helens City Council in January.
Will Lohre may be resched at chronicle1@countrymedia.net
