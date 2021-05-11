Following an investigation into St. Helens City Councilor Stephen Topaz, conducted by Portland attorney Jill Goldsmith on behalf of the city, the city council will likely publicly reprimand and censure Topaz.
Goldsmith’s investigation levels several accusations against Topaz, including that he behaved in an inappropriate and discriminatory manner, used derogatory and racist language, and bullied city staff.
In a regular city council meeting, May 5, St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl and City Council President Doug Morten asked Topaz to resign.
“I work for the same citizens that voted for you, Councilor Topaz,” Scholl said in the meeting. “We are constantly trying to move this city forward, and you continue to interject half-truth and deception into everything that we are doing.”
Morten said a city councilor being investigated for alleged harassment misconduct was “unprecedented.”
“As it becomes public, more things will surface,” he said. “It’s, to me, going to be a dark shadow that is going to also be very costly and financially, and it already has been very costly financially to the taxpayers of our city and to the council, who has a due diligence to resolve this issue … I would like to be done with this right now,” Morten said.
When asked by The Chronicle if he planned to resign, Topaz said, “The answer is definitely not … I am not going to resign.” Topaz also leveled accusations in turn against the city and the council, “They don’t want me asking questions,” he said.
Among the allegations against Topaz, according to Goldsmith’s summary of the investigation, is that he “routinely refers to a local canyon as ‘Nxxxxx Creek,’” wrote Goldsmith, censoring the n-word. Topaz conceded that this allegation was correct when he spoke to The Chronicle. “Another [allegation] I get a kick out of … is that I called [the canyon] n-word creek And indeed I did.” The Chronicle censored the n-word in Topaz’s statement as well.
Topaz claims his term for the creek is appropriate because that was the historical nomenclature for the creek.
“You’ve got to find out who’s saying I’m racist because I’m far from that,” he said, “They said I say bad things about the Chinese. Do you realize that I’ve worked with a group of the Chinese through University of Kentucky, in the Republic of China, and in Indonesia?”
Topaz also refuted the claims that he has been discriminatory and biased towards female employees in city hall.
“I’ve got a history of fighting for women on the workforce … and I’ve gotten a whole lot of Blacks and American Indians jobs and job training,” he said. “I’ve been keeping people alive of all kinds of funny shapes and colors for a long time … I’ve been keeping woman-types alive for a long time,” he said referring to his invention of the fetal heart monitor.
According to the city charter, the city council cannot vote to remove another council member. The council members inquired at their April 20 hearing about disciplinary actions that would be permitted, and one of the disciplinary measures the council could consider was public censure. Under Oregon law, residents or the council may petition for a recall election, but the petitioners must file a prospective petition with the state and collect signatures numbering 15% of the votes cast for Governor Brown in Columbia County’s district, the first congressional district.
The city council and Goldsmith gave Topaz an opportunity to speak about the allegations on eight different occasions over a three-month period, but Topaz never addressed the allegations to council or Goldsmith, according to Goldsmith.
On Monday, May 10, the city council reconvened in a special public session to discuss the language for a resolution which would reprimand and censure Topaz and to address how the council can develop a process for holding the entire council accountable and addressing future issues. The resolution was drafted by the city’s lawyers and will be voted on at the council work session on May 19. Jessica Chilton, a newer council member was not in attendance at the May 10 session.
The drafted resolution has four parts: The first part addresses the council’s belief that the finds of the investigation are correct and that Topaz violated the City Code of Ethics, the city’s diversity statement, and personnel policies. The second drafted policy states, “The City Council of St. Helens hereby finds that because of Councilor Stephen Topaz’s behavior, he has negatively affected members of the city staff and brought discredit to the city.” The third statement directly states City Council’s formal censure and reprimand of Topaz, and the fourth states when the resolution becomes effective, which will be once council decides to pass the resolution, if they choose to do so.
Councilor Patrick Birkle said, “I think this resolution as it stands is good,” after reading the resolution. Scholl and Morten also affirmed the resolution, though the resolution will likely see some changes before the council's final vote.
During the meeting, the council discussed adding restrictions to Topaz’s accessibility to city hall, in order to protect employees, such as requiring Topaz to notify city hall before attending in-person meetings, only allowing him to interact with staff members that he is scheduled to speak with, and providing an additional staff member in any meeting he has. City Administrator John Walsh will also begin receiving all of Topaz’s emails and communications to City Hall staff and deal with Topaz’s questions directly.
Though Topaz argued that these restrictions would impede his work, the city’s lawyers assured the council that the proposed restrictions did not infringe upon Topaz’s rights or ability to serve in his elected position. Before the meeting closed, the councilors agreed to vote on the resolution at the May 19 meeting.
“I would like to have that taken care of sooner than later,” Birkle said. Scholl also offered his affirmation of the resolution and proposed additions, “Let’s move forward with these disciplinary actions.”
Scholl also stated his hope that the resolution could help the council discuss how to create better accountability among the councilors and develop a procedure for handling misconduct committed by a city councilor. Scholl suggested that the city council have broader power in disciplining a councilor, and even the mayor.
The city’s attorneys’ encouraged the council to have a retreat, in which they discussed how to address misconduct within their council.
Until then, the council will continue to consider the resolution and reconvene with Councilor Chilton on May 19 to vote.
