Co-owner Gary Colby cuts the ribbon in front of their storefront, with Co-owner and sister Melissa Despain (left).

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

Brother and sister duo Gary Colby and Melissa Despain have owned Columbia River Motorsports since July 2020, but with renovations and the COVID pandemic, there was never a good time to cut a ribbon and put a bow on it.

Now, almost three years later, with a completely revamped showroom, Columbia River Motorsports welcomed Jak Massey and the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their new space. Colby cut the ribbon surrounded by staff, family, and friends on June 16.

Columbia River Motorsports remained open throughout the depths of the pandemic and their remodel, but they had trouble getting inventory with supply chain issues.

The new showroom is fully stocked after the challenges with supply chain over the past couple of years. 
