Brother and sister duo Gary Colby and Melissa Despain have owned Columbia River Motorsports since July 2020, but with renovations and the COVID pandemic, there was never a good time to cut a ribbon and put a bow on it.
Now, almost three years later, with a completely revamped showroom, Columbia River Motorsports welcomed Jak Massey and the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their new space. Colby cut the ribbon surrounded by staff, family, and friends on June 16.
Columbia River Motorsports remained open throughout the depths of the pandemic and their remodel, but they had trouble getting inventory with supply chain issues.
“The first year and a half, we couldn’t get inventory because of all the supply chain stuff,” Co-owner Melissa Despain said. “We had a big demand, but we couldn’t supply. We had customers waiting 6, 7, 8, 9 months for units just because of the supply chain. But we had super great customers who were patient with us.”
Despain said that part of the reason she thinks the customers stayed patient and loyal was that her brother and shop manager, Gary Colby, refused to mark up the prices despite the high demand.
Many of the customers who come through the door hear about the store by word of mouth, according to Despain. She feels this is a mark of their customers’ loyalty and a testament to how they run the business.
“We’ve had so many people who come in and tell us that a former customer referred them. We’ve had a lot of referrals, and I think it’s because of the way we run the shop,” Despain said. “It’s really family-friendly. We’re honest and upfront.”
With the lack of inventory during the pandemic, Columbia River Motorsports decided to remodel the showroom in October 2020. Despain said it took about two years to complete the showroom component of the remodel, but they are happy with how it’s turned out.
“We’re really pleased with how it looks now. It feels like the Northwest; it feels open and friendly, and we’re just really happy with it,” Despain said. “That’s one of the things we wanted to wait for to do our ribbon cutting was to get our remodel complete, so people could really get a view of what our vision for this place could be.”
