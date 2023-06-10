With summer right around the corner, a long-awaited construction update almost seems like a necessity. Although it may seem progress has stagnated, a recent construction tour shows the opposite.
In regards to the timeline, this summer construction will continue roofing along with interior work on the walls, locker rooms, and hallways. Upon the return to school, students and staff will be in the same location with the addition of the gym. Although a lot of people are excited and anticipating the new building, there may be a longer wait than people were expecting, with an estimated completion date for construction in late summer of 2025.
As beautiful as the recent weather has been, having to fight against the inconsistency of Oregon’s weather has made problems for the construction. “[We] can’t roof in the rain. So, you gotta find that dry spell amongst the wet seasons,” stated construction foreman Rick Schaffer of Hoffman Construction.
With uncontrollable setbacks, there can be many unknowns. Setbacks may push back expected deadlines and plans. To elaborate, some delays are unanticipated - like the setback with electrical switchgear. Schaffer informed Panthera Leo, “We were going to be done much sooner, but that pushed the whole schedule back… the boiler room that runs all the mechanical for the whole school, all the hot water, and chilled water, anything electrical will come from that room. So, the switch gear provides power for it, so we can’t move any water, we can’t heat the water, can’t treat the water. So that started out at like 32 weeks to get that equipment. And then, when we decided to order it, they were telling us it was going to be 40 weeks. And when the order went in, they said, oh, by the way, it’s going to be 59 weeks plus an extra week for shipping. So, it went to 60 weeks. So, over a year to get that piece of equipment.”
While demolishing the old A building, Hoffman hasn’t found any buried treasure or rare artifacts, but the construction foreman stated they found a propane cylinder buried underneath the school - which was both weird and dangerous.
A new bond that was passed for the school opens up a lot of doors for the construction team.
Some updates they are trying to accomplish with the bond are updating/replacing the air conditioning in gyms, improvements to construction and automotive programs, new covered lunch/courtyard area, paving the student parking lot, updating the auditorium, and installing synthetic turf at both softball and baseball fields.
While construction moves forward, the approaching summer heat and the completion of roofing means people can hope to see the interior work start to pick up and look forward to potential updates in fall.
Dakota Wolters and Jacob Horne wrote this as an assignment in their 2023 St. Helens High School journalism class.
