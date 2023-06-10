Inside the SHHS Renovations
Courtesy

With summer right around the corner, a long-awaited construction update almost seems like a necessity. Although it may seem progress has stagnated, a recent construction tour shows the opposite.

In regards to the timeline, this summer construction will continue roofing along with interior work on the walls, locker rooms, and hallways. Upon the return to school, students and staff will be in the same location with the addition of the gym. Although a lot of people are excited and anticipating the new building, there may be a longer wait than people were expecting, with an estimated completion date for construction in late summer of 2025.

As beautiful as the recent weather has been, having to fight against the inconsistency of Oregon’s weather has made problems for the construction. “[We] can’t roof in the rain. So, you gotta find that dry spell amongst the wet seasons,” stated construction foreman Rick Schaffer of Hoffman Construction.

