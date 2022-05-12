The St. Helens High School (SHHS) band heads to competition on Friday, May 13 at the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Band/Orchestra State Championships in Corvallis.
Senior Jayden Roylance plays percussion with the SHHS music program and is a section leader during the classes.
“So, I have to lead a lot of the students,” he said. “It is an awesome experience because it allows for communication and order.”
Roylance said performing at State is important for the SHHS music program.
“Improvement is important and as long we can do better than we did last time, that’s good enough for me,” he said.
Senior Sarah Vanderwerf said the last two years facing the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions has been challenging for the school’s music program students.
“Yes, it’s been rough, but I think we have come out of it strong,” she said.
Vanderwerf said the music program is uplifting for her.
“I love it,” she said. “If this wasn’t here I don’t know what I would do. This is my outlet. This is where I go to be happy. So to have us out of quarantine is special.”
Vanderwerf plays trumpet with the music program.
“Right when I picked it up in 6th grade and I blew the first note, I knew I wanted to play the trumpet,” she said.
Competing at State will be a very special moment, according to Vanderwerf.
“We haven’t been able to compete for the past couple of years and I have been looking forward to this moment,” she said. “I am really excited.”
SHHS Band Director Noelle Freshner said having the music students reach State competition is an important accomplishment.
“It is incredible that we haven’t lost a step,” Freshner said. “All the work that we did over the two years during the COVID pandemic made us in ways strong. We stayed really tenacious and didn’t give up. It is always sweet to go to State, but with a band like this, it is just unbelievable that we are back to where we were.”
“I hope they go out there and have the best performance of the year and that they don’t have any regrets,” she said.
The 32-member SHHS Band is scheduled to perform four pieces at 3:15 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the state competition at LaSells Stewart Center on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis.
More than 2,500 Oregon high school students will compete for trophies in five band classifications and string and full orchestra. The competition is scheduled from two days, Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.
State is not the only accomplishment for the SHHS band. The students have been invited to perform at Disneyland May 27-31.
“It is a mix of students from our ensemble and our concert band,” Freshner said. “We are forming a marching band and we will be doing the Disneyland Parade.”
The trip had been planned for last November but with traveling during the pandemic still questionable, the trip had to be rescheduled for May.
“This is important because the kids need to travel, and they need opportunities to get out and to see the world,” Freshner said. “It also allows us to put our name out on a scale bigger than just in the state. Performing in the Disneyland Parade gives people from all over the world the chance to see us.”
For Freshner, directing the music program is a rewarding experience.
“I get to watch kids make friendships that last a lifetime,” she said. “These are those experiences that do that. School becomes more than just reading, writing and arithmetic. That’s what music is. Opportunities for more depth than just learning. It is about those relationships that you have with each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.