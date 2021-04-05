On Saturday, April 3, the CRFR recruit academy assemble at the Lee Broadbent Training Center in St. Helens to conduct a live fire training event
The training included volunteers and new hires.
"We are so proud of the hard work all these members have put in," a tartememt reads on the CRFR Facebook page.
The post did not describe the specific training involved but did stated large amount of smoke would be coming from the site during the training.
"We promise it’s under control," the post reads.
