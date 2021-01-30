The St. Helens Public Library has received a $5,000 sustaining grant from NW STEM Hub to expand hands-on educational programs at the Library.
The award follows the library’s success with a previously-awarded $20,000 grant from the organization, according to a release from the City of St. Helens.
Expansion opportunities
Library administrators will use the funds to expand the Library of Things collection; create opportunities for self-led science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)-based play in the children’s room; expand programming for children; and test equipment to be used in both library programming and an upcoming makerspace.
Makerspace support
Library administrators said the grant will support the creation of a makerspace for use by the public and as a part of Library programming. The makerspace will be a collaborative work space where the community can gather to create, explore, and practice creative skills using shared technology. Equipment available for use within the makerspace will include items such as a laser cutter, a Cricut cutter, a sewing machine, audio and visual recording and editing equipment, and more. The makerspace does not currently have a set date to open.
The Library of Things was launched in November 2019 and includes Wi-Fi mobile hotspots, Snap Circuits, Makey Makey kits, a Dash coding robot, 3D pens, littleBits kits, a bento making kit, a toddler science center kit, Kill-A-Watt electricity usage monitors, and more. Using the $5,000 grant, the library will add a LEGO movie maker kit and STEM activity kits appropriate for multiple age groups. Items from the Library of Things are available for a 21-day checkout with an adult library card.
The expansion of the Library of Things and creation of a makerspace advances the St. Helens Public Library’s goal of developing robust, scalable, equitable, and accessible applied STEM programming that aligns with school curriculum in an out-of-school setting.
Under the grant, the library’s children’s room will have new activities available for unstructured use when the Library building re-opens to the public. The new marble run kit, Magna-Tiles, Magformers, Lakeshore Learning STEM kits, K’Nex kit, and several educational toys will be available for use within the library.
The St. Helens Public Library administrators said the new makerspace program, growing Library of Things collection, and children’s activities fits with the library’s mission to provide the community with optimal access to tools that promote and encourage lifelong learning, self-development, and life enhancement.
Library status during the pandemic
The St. Helens Public Library is open for curbside service and is offering additional programs and services; however, the building is still not open to the community due to COVID-19.
Community members with a library card can place holds on materials through the online catalog or call the Library during the times listed below to have a staff member assist them with placing a hold. Library staff will then collect the reserved items from our shelves and have them available at the library’s pickup window located next to the building’s front entrance.
Curbside Pickup Windows:
- Monday: No pickup
- Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Wednesday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Thursday: No pickup
- Friday: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Call-in hours:
Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Complete curbside service information can be found here: https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/library/page/curbside-service
The St. Helens Public Library is continuing to offer creative programming to engage with the community during the pandemic. Monthly Genial Genealogist meetings have been moved to virtual Google Meet events. New patrons can apply for a digital-only library card to access ebook, audiobook, digital magazine, and music downloads.
The Youth Librarian posts a new family storytime video to our library’s Facebook page every Thursday morning for parents or caregivers to enjoy with their children. We are hosting a youth bookmark design contest in February and Take and Make Kits are available on a first come, first served basis to pick up on Tuesday mornings starting at 10 a.m.
For more information about the NW STEM Hub grant, contact St. Helens Library Director Margaret Jeffries at margaretj@ci.st-helens.or.us and St. Helens Youth Librarian Gretchen Kolderup at gretchenk@ci.st-helens.or.us.
