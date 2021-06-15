Readers of all ages are invited to add some color to their summer as the Scappoose Public Library presents “Reading COLORS your world” as its summer library program.
The 2021 Summer Reading Program is open to youth, pre-readers through young adults. Activities include a tie-dye craft, movie nights, an epic Nerf battle, outdoor events, prize drawings, storytimes, a reading tracking program, and more, according to a release from the library.
Adults can join in the fun with a Summer Reading Bingo of their own.
The summer events will be held outside with mask wearing and social distancing requested. Registration for “Reading COLORS Your World” begins with the annual kick-off on June 12th and continues throughout the summer.
All programs and events are free to the public and no registration is required. Stop by the library to pick up a calendar of events or see it online.
For more information, call the library at 503-543-7123 or visit our website at www.scappooselibrary.org.
