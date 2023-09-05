Book Challenges

The OIFC 2023 Report shows that 45 challenge incidents were reported from July 2022 to June 2023. 85 titles were challenged in those incidents, as well as various services and programs, setting a record for the most titles challenged in Oregon in one year.

Libraries and schools in Oregon reported challenges to more books and other materials in 2022-23 than at any point since the State Library of Oregon began collecting data.

This statistic and more are available in the latest report of the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse (OIFC).

Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse was established in 1987 to collect and compile information from libraries and schools concerning intellectual freedom, the right of anyone to read, seek information, and speak freely as guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Article I, Section 8 of the Oregon Constitution. OIFC particularly tracks challenges, i.e., any attempt to remove or restrict access to a library material, service, or program based on the objection of a person or group.

