Portland media is reporting that self-service gas will likely be allowed across Oregon, after Gov. Tina Kotek declined to veto the bill on July 28.
The legislation will go into effect, ending a 72 year restriction on drivers at the pump. House Bill 2426 gives drivers statewide the choice to pump their own gas, but at least 50% of the pumps must still offer attended service for elderly, disabled, or preference-driven customers.
The Oregon Senate has passed House Bill 2426 with overwhelming bipartisan support. The development comes after years of declining restrictions of drivers pumping their own gas.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has yet to sign a bill overwhelming passed by the state legislature a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.