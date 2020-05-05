As you pull up to fill up, you'll likely see that prices at the pumps in Columbia County continue to slowly fall.
The Chronicle spotted the lowest price at $2.33 per gallon at one gasoline station in St. Helens. The prices ranged up to $2.47 in the county as of May 5.
Most states including Oregon continue to see pump prices fall, but 10 states are seeing prices jump and that sent the national average a bit higher, according to the latest AAA price survey. For the week, the national average for regular adds two cents to $1.79 a gallon. The Oregon average loses four cents to $2.38.
The national average is at its lowest price since March 2016 and the Oregon average is at its lowest price since May 2016.
“As some states ease stay-at-home restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus and re-open some businesses, gasoline demand is increasing, which puts upward pressure on pump prices," AAA Oregon/Idaho public affairs director Marie Dodds said. "AAA expects prices will continue to fluctuate across the country in the coming weeks as people begin driving more."
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), demand for gas in the U.S. is up slightly to 5.9 million b/d, but still about 40 percent less than early May 2019 when demand was about 9.5 million b/d. Increasing demand caused U.S. gasoline stock levels to decrease for the week by 3.6 million bbl to 260 million bbl.
Oregon is one of 40 states and the District of Columbia with lower prices compared to one week ago. Some Great Lakes and Central states saw double-digit increases as they phased in the reopening of businesses, but all other states saw declines of six cents or less. Utah (-6 cents) has the largest weekly decrease. Wisconsin (+33 cents) has the largest jump.
Hawaii, at $3.18 a gallon, remains the only state in the nation with an average at or above $3 a gallon.
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Oklahoma at $1.38 and Arkansas at $1.40 a gallon. This is the eighth week in a row that one or more states has an average below $2 a gallon. In all, 41 states are below that benchmark, up from 39 a week ago.
Oregon is one of 48 states and the District of Columbia with lower prices now than a month ago. The national average is 15 cents less and the Oregon average is 27 cents less than a month ago. Alaska (-42 cents) has the largest month-over-month decline while Indiana (-3 cents) has the smallest. Wisconsin (+8 cents) and Ohio (+2 cents) are the only two states with month-over-month increases.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have lower prices now than a year ago. The national average is $1.11 less and the Oregon average is $1.05 less than a year ago. Alaska (-$1.41) has the largest year-over-year drop. Hawaii (-46 cents) has the smallest. In all, 37 states have pump price averages that are $1/gallon or more cheaper than a year ago, with another 10 states within a dime of reaching this mark.
Self-Service in Oregon
A reminder that Oregonians can temporarily pump their own gas due to the coronavirus outbreak and this has been extended through May 9. Stations aren’t required to offer self-serve gas, but it is allowed in order to reduce contact that could spread COVID-19, and ensure essential workers have access to fuel during potential staffing shortages at gas stations.
As some regions are seeing prices increase, all states in the West Coast region continue to see pump prices decline, albeit slower than a month ago.
Rank Region Price as of May 5
- 1 Hawaii $3.18
- 2 California $2.74
- 3 Washington $2.44
- 4 Oregon $2.38
- 5 Nevada $2.31
- 6 District of Columbia $2.17
- 7 New York $2.16
- 8 Arizona $2.09
- 9 Pennsylvania $2.03
- 10 Alaska $2.01
Hawaii is most expensive for the 21st week in a row and as mentioned above remains the only state in the nation with an average at or above $3 a gallon. California, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada round out the top 5. Arizona is eighth and Alaska is 10th. Oregon is fourth most expensive for the 14th week in a row.
Arizona (-4 cents) and Oregon (-4 cents) have the biggest weekly declines in the region while Alaska (-2 cents) has the smallest.
