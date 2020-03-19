Drivers in Columbia County are getting a break at the gas pump. The national and Oregon price averages for gasoline are at their cheapest prices of the year so far.
Oregon's average is at $2.91 a gallon and The Chronicle has spotted prices as low as $2.86 a gallon in St. Helens as of Tuesday, March 19.
The national average is at its lowest price since January 2019 and the Oregon average is at its lowest price since last March, according to the latest American Automobile Association (AAA) price survey.
“During these uncertain times of coronavirus, pump prices are declining despite shrinking U.S. stock levels," AAA Oregon/Idaho public affairs director Marie Dodds said. "This is the time of year we normally see the spring run-up in gas prices. AAA expects gas prices to continue moving lower, with the national average likely to fall to $2 a gallon by the end of the month.”
Dodds took time to answer the following questions from The Chronicle about the coronavirus impact on travel and what we are paying at the pumps.
The Chronicle: Is the AAA seeing less travel in Oregon now than normal for this time of the year due to the coronavirus and if so, why is that?
Dodds: Yes, due to travel restrictions and closures related to coronavirus, we are seeing people comply with advisories to avoid non-essential travel now.
The Chronicle: With the wave of restrictions triggered by coronavirus, and more possible, what's the advice from AAA about our personal travel plans, especially to families seeking that summer vacation?
Dodds: It’s difficult for folks to plan travel now for the spring and summer because we just don’t know what the future holds when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone should be cautious about nonessential travel right now, especially folks who may be in higher risk groups. The safety and protection of our members is the foundation of AAA. It’s been part of our mission since AAA was founded in Oregon way back in 1905.
We really don’t yet know when things will get back to normal. For folks who are interested in still trying to plan summer vacations, most travel providers, such as airlines, cruises, hotels, etc. are waiving or relaxing change or cancellation fees. So in many cases it’s possible to book a trip now, and then cancel later if need be. However, be sure to read all of the fine print to make sure you understand all of the cancellation and/or change policies. It’s also good to work with a travel professional who can help you navigate through all of the uncertainty.
The Chronicle: Does AAA believe the restrictions could mean more stay-cations? If so, what examples could you give us?
Dodds: Yes, we do tend to see more stay-cations during difficult times. However, with the extreme uncertainty and rapidly changing developments surrounding coronavirus, it’s even challenging to try to make vacation plans to destinations that are close to home. Again, see above for advice on booking travel now, and being able to cancel or change if necessary.
The Chronicle: What is the AAA hearing from popular destinations around Oregon about changes they are making to protect visitors and still maintain tourist levels?
Dodds: We are constantly hearing from popular destinations around Oregon about changes and restrictions being put in place to protect the traveling public. That is the primary concern.
The outlook for domestic and international travel has been changing daily if not hourly as the virus has spread to a pandemic level. Our AAA travel team continues to work around-the-clock to proactively contact members whose upcoming travel plans may be affected by recent travel restrictions and cancellations. As a longstanding resource for travel information, you can find up to date travel information related to COVID-19 on AAA.com.
More pump price details
Oregon is one of all 50 states and the District of Columbia where pump prices are lower this week. Ohio (-26 cents) has the largest weekly drop while Hawaii (-2 cents) has the smallest.
This week there are three states with an average at or above $3 a gallon, same as a week ago.
The West Coast continues to have the highest pump prices in the nation with all of the region’s states landing on the top 10 most expensive list.
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Oklahoma ($1.90) and Ohio ($1.94). This is the first time in 57 weeks that one or more states has an average below $2 a gallon.
Oregon is one of 49 states and the District of Columbia with lower prices now than a month ago. The national average is 20 cents less and the Oregon average is six cents less than a month ago. Indiana (-49 cents) has the largest month-over-month decline. Idaho (+3/10 cent) is the only state with a monthly increase and it is less than one cent.
Oregon is one of eight states where drivers are paying more than a year ago. The national average is 31 cents less and the Oregon average is five cents more than a year ago. This is the fifth-largest yearly increase in the nation. Hawaii (+17 cents) and Utah (+17 cents) have the biggest year-over-year increases.
Hawaii is most expensive for the 14th week in a row with California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Nevada, and Arizona rounding out the top seven. Oregon is fourth most expensive for the seventh week in a row.
Pump prices in all West Coast states are down week-over-week. California (-10 cents) has the largest drop in the region.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report, total gas stocks in the region increased slightly from 31.41 million bbl to 31.64 million bbl, which is 1.14 million bbl lower than the level at this time in 2019. Pump prices are likely to continue decreasing this week, barring any supply challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.