Sports Schedule

The St. Helens High School football team is preparing for Friday's home game at 7 p.m. against Canby

Other SHHS teams will see competition this week as well.

Monday, Sept. 20

JV Football vs Hillsboro

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Girls Soccer at Banks

Girls Volleyball at Hillsboro

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Cross Country Home Meet at McCormick Park

Volleyball vs Milwaukie

Thursday, Sept. 23

Boys Soccer vs Banks

Volleyball vs Wilsonville

Friday, Sept. 24

Cross Country at The Dalles

Varsity Football vs Canby

Saturday, Sept. 25

JV2 Volleyball at Roosevelt Tourney

Varsity Volleyball at Westview Tourney

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for fall with cooler temperatures and rain?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.