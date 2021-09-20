The St. Helens High School football team is preparing for Friday's home game at 7 p.m. against Canby
Other SHHS teams will see competition this week as well.
Monday, Sept. 20
JV Football vs Hillsboro
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Girls Soccer at Banks
Girls Volleyball at Hillsboro
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Cross Country Home Meet at McCormick Park
Volleyball vs Milwaukie
Thursday, Sept. 23
Boys Soccer vs Banks
Volleyball vs Wilsonville
Friday, Sept. 24
Cross Country at The Dalles
Varsity Football vs Canby
Saturday, Sept. 25
JV2 Volleyball at Roosevelt Tourney
Varsity Volleyball at Westview Tourney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.