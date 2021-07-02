A frightening incident along the Oregon Coast.
A Federal Way, Washington man is facing multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping, after police said he broke into a vacation rental home and attempted to kidnap a child.
On Wednesday, June 30, Lincoln City Police arrested 33-year-old Joshua P. Hawkins on multiple charges, including burglary and attempted kidnaping after responding to a report of an intruder in a residence.
Lincoln City Police Officers were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at 10:40 p.m. at a vacation rental in the 1200 block of NW 13th Street. As the officers arrived they determined that a male intruder, later identified as Hawkins, had entered the residence through an unlocked front door. Hawkins was in the kitchen, when he was interrupted by the10-year-old daughter of the renters.
Police said Hawkins attempted to take the girl by grabbing her and pulling her to him, saying she was a victim of human trafficking and he was going to take her away from there. The girl was able to break free from Hawkins and alerted her parents that there was a male intruder in the house. Hawkins was confronted in the house by the girl’s father, Roberto Gaona, who physically detained Hawkins until police arrived.
Hawkins was taken into custody and secured in a patrol car. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hawkins was in possession of burglary tools and several hard plastic zip-ties that were approximately 18-inches in length.
Police said Hawkins appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for a medical evaluation. Hawkins was checked and cleared by medical staff for jail custody, and as he was being escorted back to the nearby patrol vehicle he was able to slip his handcuffs and began to physically fight with the officer in the emergency room parking lot before subsequently being restrained and handcuffed again.
The officer was assisted by an emergency room staff member to get Hawkins back into physical custody. No injuries were reported during the scuffle.
Hawkins was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on the crimes of Burglary I, Attempted Kidnap, Possession of Burglary Tools, Attempted Escape, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
Lincoln City Police officers said this incident is a reminder for everyone to stay safe and vigilant by keeping the doors locked on their homes and vehicles.
