The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has confirmed a bald eagle found dead in British Columbia, Canada tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) Eurasian strain H5N1.
The designation of low or highly pathogenic avian influenza refers to the potential for these viruses to kill chickens. The detection is the first in North America’s Pacific Flyway, since 2015. HPAI is a highly contagious, deadly disease in domestic poultry.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
“The best protection for birds are owners who practice effective biosecurity,” Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said. “We must be vigilant and strict with our biosecurity practices especially for backyard flocks, as well as educated on when and how to report potential avian influenza deaths. Our preparation could reduce the risk of infection among poultry and prevent or limit the impact of HPAI introduction in Oregon.”
The British Columbia detection occurred March 2. Earlier this year, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed HPAI in wild waterfowl in the Atlantic Flyway, on the east coast. USDA APHIS has also confirmed HPAI infections in 16 states including both backyard and commercial flocks with new detections announced every week.
ODA is working closely with USDA APHIS, other federal partners, neighboring states, and commercial poultry producers to prevent the introduction of HPAI into Oregon’s poultry flocks. ODA is asking for the public’s help in detecting HPAI in backyard flocks.
Tracking cases is critical. ODA asks bird owners to report unusual increases in illness or death rates in their flocks. If you find a sick or dead bird, don’t touch it, report it.
- Email: npip@oda.oregon.gov
- Call: 1-800-347-7028
If you find a dead or sick wild bird, please report to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife by calling 1-866-968-2600.
For more information about HPAI, symptoms, biosecurity and how you can protect your flock please visit ODA’s avian influenza webpage in English at https://oda.direct/AI and in Spanish at https://oda.direct/IA.
Background
According to the USDA's website, Avian influenza is caused by influenza Type A virus (influenza A). Avian-origin influenza viruses are broadly categorized based on a combination of two groups of proteins on the surface of the influenza A virus: hemagglutinin or “H” proteins, of which there are 16 (H1-H16), and neuraminidase or “N” proteins, of which there are 9 (N1-N9).
Many different combinations of “H” and “N” proteins are possible. Each combination is considered a different subtype, and related viruses within a subtype may be referred to as a lineage. Avian influenza viruses are classified as either “low pathogenic” or “highly pathogenic” based on their genetic features and the severity of the disease they cause in poultry.
Most viruses are of low pathogenicity, meaning that they causes no signs or only minor clinical signs of infection in poultry.
