Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment in Columbia County increased by 170 in July to 11,800 jobs, according to the latest Oregon Employment Department report.
Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected changes with actual changes. A loss of 290 jobs is normal for the month, but the county’s employment fell by only 120.
Job gains
The private sector added 150 jobs, and government employment dropped by 270. Professional and business services added 70 jobs. Leisure and hospitality gained 60 jobs, and construction grew by 40 jobs. Local government education shed 270 jobs. Other industries had smaller changes.
July’s total nonfarm employment numbers show a gain of 90 jobs compared with one year before, an increase of 0.8%.
The county lost 1,360 jobs in April 2020 as the pandemic hit, and it remains 70 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment of July 2019. Some of the major industries gained jobs over the past year. Other services added 90 jobs over the year. Professional and business services added 80 jobs, and leisure and hospitality regained 60 jobs. On the other hand, private education and health services lost 110 jobs.
Columbia County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in July, essentially unchanged from 4.2% in June. It was 5.6% the year before. The statewide unemployment rate was 3.5% in July, and the national rate was 3.5% as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.