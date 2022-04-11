Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) Division Chief Miguel Bautista is back home following a humanitarian effort to Ukraine in late March.
Bautista is a member of a nonprofit Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, Empact Northwest. The nonprofit, non-governmental organization (NGO) provides rescue, medical, and logistical support to those affected by disaster worldwide, and preparedness support to communities in need as well as professional rescue training. Bautista is a disaster medical technician. He has has been a member of the team since 2015.
The Empact Northwest is deploying teams to the region following the Russian invasion. Bautista and his team arrived in Poland in late March to assist the Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the Russia attacks.
Bautista’s team was assigned medical duties and worked out of a small village in Poland about 50 miles from the Ukraine border. The team crossed into Ukraine daily to treat refugees at makeshift medical centers set up in tents, community centers and churches.
“We didn’t see much trauma,” Bautista said. “It was a steady flow of refugees who have been traveling for days on roadways and who were fleeing for their lives.”
According to Bautista, many of the refugees hadn’t seen doctors for months and were suffering various travel-related injuries.
“We would be treating travel injuries, foot ailments, dehydration, some burn injuries, high blood pressure, basically primary care medical issues with people who had been trying to get out of the area,” he said.
Most of the patients Bautista and his team treated included women and children and the elderly. Ukrainian males 16 and older have been banned from leaving the county in order to defend Ukraine.
Bautista said his team was caring for women and children who were trying to escape pretty dramatic situations after entire neighborhoods were destroyed in the war.
“What resonates mostly for me is that most of us on the teams are fathers and mothers with of small children and we were seeing the Ukrainian children who didn't really know what was going on, so we were able to provide these children and their families with a safe place to get a little relief,” he said.
Following close discussions with U.S. Army officials stationed in Poland about which areas were dangerous and which areas were safe, Bautista and his team also were able to help shuttle donated food, clothing, sleeping bags and stuffed animals to the Ukraine medical centers to be distributed to the refugees.
Giving the children a donated stuff animal was an important part of the humanitarian effort, according to Bautista.
“To see their smiling faces that meant a lot for me personally,” he said. “Many of these women and children had been traveling for days, so the centers offered a moment for them to take a breath and know they were close to a safety zone.”
Bautista said he doesn’t see the war in Ukraine ending anytime soon.
“This is going to be a conflict that will last a long time," he said. "It really depends on the Russian aggression. It is a complicated situation involving international relations."
Bautista said he is ready to return to Ukraine if his team needs him again.
"The Ukraine people are very greatly four our support,” he said. “They are strong people and they are hopeful the conflict will be over soon and that they can go home and rebuild their homes and their neighborhoods. They are a tough people dealing with difficult times and they don’t want to be forgotten.”
To donate to help the efforts by Empact Northwest, visit
