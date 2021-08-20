Columbia County is appealing a court judge's decision concerning the second amendment sanctuary ordinance.
"The County will file an appeal today to request review of Judge Grove's July 29th decision not to answer legal questions surrounding Columbia County's second amendment sanctuary ordinance," a release from Columbia County reads.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners filed the petition for validation seeking clarity from the court about what firearm regulations can be enforced to avoid other costly litigation. Grove refused to answer those questions, according to the county's release.
The Columbia County Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance was adopted in April by the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to implement the intent of the voters as demonstrated by the passage of the “Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance” in 2018 and the “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance” in 2020.
"The ordinance is being implemented by the County to the best of its ability given the many questions that remain unanswered," Columbia County Counsel Sarah Hanson said inn a statement when the appeal was filed. "We are asking the Court of Appeals whether it is lawful for the local court to refuse to provide a judgment as to the legality of the Ordinance."
Commissioner Casey Garret said he disagrees with the latest appeal.
"It would have been more appropriate that there is a record that i don’t agree," Garrett told The Chronicle following the release of the county statement. "It would be appropriate that the record should reflect that i was not supportive of the appeal. The county made a reasonable effort to ask that the court make an opinion and the court said it was not necessary. We made our reasonable effort."
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners has yet to announce what next steps may be taken …
