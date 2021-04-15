Law enforcement agents tracked a state prison camp walk away from Tillamook to Sauvie Island south of Scappoose.
The Oregon Department of Corrections reports Jedaiah Lunn, who walked away from a prison work crew near Gales Creek Campground in Tillamoonk Wednesday afternoon, April 14, is now back in custody.
Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lunn on Sauvie Island, approximately 10 miles north of Portland at approximately 10:37 p.m., Wednesday.
Officials said around the same time Wednesday afternoon and in the same area that Lunn walked away, a carjacking occurred. Two victims were assaulted and their blue 2015 Subaru Legacy four-door sedan with license plate 799HSW was stolen.
Investigators have yet to confirm that Lunn was involved in the carjacking.
Lunn entered DOC custody on August 24, 2020, on one count of robbery in the second degree out of Multnomah County. His earliest release date was October 15, 2023.
The Oregon Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police launched the investigation after Lunn left the work camp.
(0) comments
