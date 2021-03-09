In-person instruction resumed for limited classes at the St. Helens School District this week.
The planned return includes what administrators said is a minor adjustment following Gov. Brown’s executive order on Friday, March 5, that all students return to the classroom. See full story attached.
“As a school district, we are excited to begin to have students return to in-person instruction in our hybrid model,” the district said in a letter issued later Friday to parents.
The St. Helens School District had planned for students pre-kindergarten through 1st grade to start back to in-person hybrid learning on March 8. The letter states that the tentative plan, pending positive metric numbers, was for 2nd – 3rd grade students to return March 29 followed by 4th -5th grade beginning April 12 and middle and high school students returning April 19 the start of the fourth quarter.
School administrators said the district would make a minor adjustment by starting 2nd - 5th grade students March 29, while still adhering to the district’s initial plan of providing in-person hybrid instruction to pre-kindergarten through 1st grade students March 8. Students in middle and high school will return to in-person hybrid instruction April 19, as planned.
Students attending St. Helens Virtual Academy (SHVA) will continue in that program unless they request to transfer to the in-person hybrid model, the district’s letter states.
The Chronicle reached out to the principals of the district’s three elementary schools to gain their insight into resuming in-person instruction this week. The following conversation is with McBridge Elementary Principal Lisa Taylor; Lewis and Clark Principal Dustin Salisbury; and Columbia City Elementary Principal Jennifer Vanderschuere who chose to combine their responses.
The Chronicle: What do you see as the main challenges you and staff will face with resuming in-person instructions with students, and how will you overcome those challenges?
Principals: The staff of Columbia City, Lewis and Clark, and McBride Elementary are excited to have our students back in the building. Although it has been challenging to teach over Zoom, our staff has done a fantastic job and report that students are making significant progress.
We don’t anticipate many challenges. Our leadership team and staff have been working diligently over the past few months to prepare for reopening. Every staff member from the front office, nutrition services, custodial services, instructional assistants, transportation, and teachers have partnered together to learn and understand the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) guidelines and put them in place in the most child-friendly, developmentally appropriate way possible.
The Chronicle: What recommendations would you have for parents to help them help you in moving forward with providing the children with the education that they need?
Principals: Each principal has met with PreK-Kinder-1st grade families over Zoom to share what school will look like when returning. We will continue to do this as each grade returns. Some of the tools we shared in meetings and newsletters have included our hybrid handbook and videos that give specific guidance on wearing face coverings, hand-washing, and more.
In addition, we shared with families the importance of getting children ready for usual routines such as regular bedtimes and eating at designated times. Our teachers have also been working with students remotely to practice wearing a face covering when learning.
One thing we would like to remind families is that we are here to assist them in any way possible. Please reach out to your school principal if you have any questions or concerns.
The Chronicle: What message would you give to the students to help ease any frustrations, fears, and anxiety they may face?
Principals: Our schools are so excited to have you back in our buildings. St. Helens is a great place to learn, and the principals and staff look forward to seeing you back in school. We recognize that students may come feeling anxious, and each school has a team ready to support them. We’ve got this.
For more information, contact the St. Helens School District at 503-397-3085
