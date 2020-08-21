The South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce office is now open to assist chamber members and the public.
Hours of operation at the office only are from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 2194 Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens. The facility had been closed since March due to the pandemic.
Chamber officials ask that you enter via the side chamber office door entrance. Mask or face coverings are required to enter the office.
Please note The chamber building a whole remains closed to the public. The InRoads community room is available for rent.
According to the latest South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce newsletter, the chamber has organized six areas of chamber operations with committees.
"Run by the volunteer Chamber Ambassadors, these committees ensures that we are able to continue to offer services and support for chamber members while we are primarily volunteer-run," the newsletter states, adding that the committees are managed by the board of directors and have helped divide up the weekly work that happens to keep things running.
- Membership
- Coffee and Commerce
- Marketing
- Education
- Events
- Building Use
To reach the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, call 503-397-0685.
