The Scappoose School District has reopened this week following a one-day closure on Friday May 27 due to a staffing shortage.

Back Open

Scappoose High School and the rest of the Scappoose School District reopened Tuesday, May 31, following a one-day closure Friday, May 27 due to a staffing shortage.

Following the Memorial Day holiday, Scappoose School Superintendent Tim Porter told The Chronicle there were no plans for any additional closures.

The teacher and substitute teacher shortage has challenged schools in Columbia County and across the state.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for Memorial Day?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.