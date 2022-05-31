The Scappoose School District has reopened this week following a one-day closure on Friday May 27 due to a staffing shortage.
Following the Memorial Day holiday, Scappoose School Superintendent Tim Porter told The Chronicle there were no plans for any additional closures.
The teacher and substitute teacher shortage has challenged schools in Columbia County and across the state.
The Scappoose School District closed its schools Friday, May 27 due to a staffing shortage, …
