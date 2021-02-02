In-person school is back in session at just one school in Columbia County.
Clatskanie Elementary school opened its doors to kindergarten and first grade students on Monday, and elementary schools in Scappoose and Rainier plan to follow suit in the coming weeks.
No reopening date had been set for St. Helens School District at press time.
Modifications to the state’s in-person schooling metrics and changing the metrics from mandatory to advisory have opened the door for in-person classes to resume, though each district has created its own plan on how to proceed.
The Oregon Department of Education updated its “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance Jan. 19, which updated the metrics a county needs to meet to transition to hybrid classes. With the change, Columbia County schools became eligible to reopen though some district leaders have expressed concern.
Under the new metrics, counties with a case rate of between 200 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people over a two week period can transition in on-site and hybrid learning for elementary schools. For secondary students to transition to on-site and hybrid learning, case rates must drop to between 50 and 200 cases per 100,00 people in a two week period.
In the two week period from Jan. 10-23, the county case was 218 cases per 100,00 people.
St. Helens
No formal dates to begin to transition back to in-person classroom instruction have been announced by St. Helens School District administrators yet, but administrators have decided on a phased approach.
Part of the caution stems from the high number of students and staff that commute to and from larger counties, like Multnomah and Washington. The case rates and test positivity rates of those counties must be taken into consideration as well, Superintendent Scot Stockwell said at a Jan. 27 school board meeting. While all three counties are trending in the right direction, there’s still a concern that another surge may hit in February, Stockwell said.
“Our hope is that with vaccinations being rolled out that that might tamper the uptick and we can begin moving forward to some degree of in-person instruction,” Stockwell said.
In-person instruction may be introduced as limited in-person instruction where students who are struggling or need extra support are brought back, or it may be a hybrid model with a mix of in-person and online instruction.
Stockwell said he wants to avoid having to make multiple changes to reopening announcements and return dates, like some other districts in larger metro areas have done.
“We believe, and have always believed, that before we return to any type of in-person instruction we want to make sure we can do it safely for both staff and students,” he said. “As a district, we really want to commit to not having that yo-yo effect where we tell parents ‘Yep, here we go opening up,’ and then ‘No, we can’t do that.’”
The district is looking at a phased roll out plan that does not have specific dates attached to it yet. The phases would start with preschool through first grade students, then grades two through three, then grades four through five and lastly grades six through 12.
Parents will have the option of continuing distance learning or opting for some in-person instruction.
“We don’t know what week we begin, again, because we don’t want to put a false date out there and have to change it,” he said.
Scappoose
Kindergarten through third grade students choosing to participate in the hybrid schooling model will come back to school Feb. 8 at Grant Watts and Warren elementary schools, according to a letter from Superintendent Tim Porter.
Case counts will continue to be monitored as the district looks at bringing back fourth through sixth grade students as well. Secondary students in grades seven through 12 will have to wait until the metrics for Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties lower, he said. There is not a timeline for when these students might return.
Rainier
Rainier School District hopes to bring preschool students and high school seniors back starting Feb. 16, with kindergarten through third grade students back on Feb. 22, but it depends on the trend in COVID-19 cases and changes to the “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said at the Jan. 25 school board meeting.
A snag in the district’s plan comes from the state guidance that advises that middle and high school students transition to hybrid learning only after the success of elementary school students and once the county’s case rates decrease even further. Hattrick argued that the updates to the state reopening guidance do not give districts local control, and prevent the prioritization of bringing back high school seniors as the district had planned.
“I am incredibly frustrated that Oregon leaders have painted a picture that school districts have full authority to make decisions at the local level,” Hattrick said in an open letter to the community. “This information is misleading and does not provide communities with the real understanding of the challenges facing school districts.”
Hattrick is advocating for “unconditional local control” that would allow the district to make reopening decisions without losing liability protection, which happens when districts reopen before meeting the metrics, as outlined in House Bill 4402. Schools that don’t follow the advisory metrics are required to test for COVID-19 in certain students and some staff have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated due to availability, the letter read.
Clatskanie
Kindergarten and first grade students returned to school for in-person instruction Feb. 1 at Clatskanie Elementary School, and Principal Kara Burghardt said the plan is to bring grades two through four back Feb. 8, followed by grades five and six on Feb. 16.
All student cohorts in the building for limited in-person instruction will remain in the building on Feb. 1, Burghardt said, and the Clatskanie Family Academy online education program started Feb. 1 as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.