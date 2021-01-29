No formal dates to begin to transition back to in-person classroom instruction have been announced by St. Helens School District administrators yet, but administrators have decided on a phased approach.
Outside county influence
Part of the caution stems from the high number of students and staff that commute to and from larger counties, like Multnomah and Washington. The case rates and test positivity rates of those counties must be taken into consideration as well, Superintendent Scot Stockwell said at a Jan. 27 school board meeting. While all three counties are trending in the right direction, there’s still a concern that another surge may hit in February, Stockwell said.
“Our hope is that with vaccinations being rolled out that that might tamper the uptick and we can begin moving forward to some degree of in-person instruction,” Stockwell said.
In-person instruction may be introduced as limited in-person instruction where students who are struggling or need extra support are brought back, or it may be a hybrid model with a mix of in-person and online instruction.
Avoiding multiple changes
Stockwell said he wants to avoid having to make multiple changes to reopening announcements and return dates, like some other districts in larger metro areas have done.
“We believe, and have always believed, that before we return to any type of in-person instruction we want to make sure we can do it safely for both staff and students,” he said. “As a district, we really want to commit to not having that yo-yo effect where we tell parents ‘Yep, here we go opening up,’ and then ‘No, we can’t do that.’”
The district is looking at a phased roll out plan that does not have specific dates attached to it yet. The phases would start with preschool through first grade students, then grades two through three, then grades four through five and lastly grades six through 12.
Parental options
Parents will have the option of continuing distance learning or opting for some in-person instruction.
“We don’t know what week we begin begin, again, because we don’t want to put a false date out there and have to change it,” he said.
For kindergarten students, Stockwell said it is important their first impression of school is safe without being scary and that the roll out will be slow so the district can make sure it is done right.
Bringing back secondary students (grades six through 12) is a little more complicated due to the structure of the classes and the cohort requirements imposed by the state. For cohorts, it is required that students share less than 100 contacts in their cohort which Stockwell described as “nearly impossible” to meet while still having a four-period school day.
“Our concern is changing the structure of the day and number of credits and grades the student can receive at a secondary level to bring them back into the schools may be more disruptive than continuing with comprehensive distance learning,” he said. “We’re struggling with this as a district, like all districts across the state. If there is a way to bring our kids back, we will certainly do that, but that is a work in progress.”
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
