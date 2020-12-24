Decisions to bring students back to the classroom at St. Helens Schools are pending according to district officials.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Dec. 23, that school districts across the state would have the opportujity to resume in-person instruction as early as Feb. 15.
St. Helens School District officials issued a letter to parents advising what comes next.
The following is that letter.
Yesterday afternoon Governor Brown announced that the reopening school metrics are shifting from mandatory to advisory.
The good news in the announcement is that we will have more local control over when we are able to open schools to in-person instruction and to what extent. The Governor has urged schools to re-open to in-person instruction by mid-February.
Over the next couple of weeks the St. Helens School District, in consultation with County Public Health, will determine the best timeline for reopening to in-person instruction while keeping our students and community safe.
We will continue to keep our families updated.
Ayer por la tarde, el gobernador Brown anunció que las métricas de reapertura de escuelas están cambiando de obligatorio a consultivo.
La buena noticia del anuncio es que tendremos más control local sobre cuándo podremos abrir las escuelas a la instrucción en persona y en qué medida.
El gobernador ha instado a las escuelas a reabrir a la instrucción en persona a mediados de febrero. Durante las próximas dos semanas, el Distrito Escolar de St. Helens, en consulta con la Salud Pública del Condado, determinará el mejor cronograma para reabrir a la instrucción en persona mientras se mantiene a nuestros estudiantes y comunidad seguros.
Continuaremos manteniendo a nuestras familias actualizadas.
