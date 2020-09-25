Nature improvements are planned for Nob Hill Nature Park and the new 5th Street Trail area of St. Helens.
Funding for the projects follows a grant request submitted by the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council and the City of St. Helens to the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board. The $12,414 grant will be used to hire a small crew to do invasive species removal and follow-up chemical spot treatment in Nob Hill Nature Park and along the new 5th Street Trail.
The work will focus on the removal of invasive blackberries and English ivy and planting of native species to maintain this valuable oak woodland and wetland habitat.
The Scappoose Bay Watershed Council’s native plant nursery will provide native plants, which will be planted by volunteers or a small work crew in the reclaimed areas. Possible native species include oak, Oregon grape, snowberry, douglas spirea, red-osier, dogwood, sedges and rushes, according to details on the city's website.
For more information, contact the City of St. Helens at 503-397-6272.
