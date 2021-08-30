This week, classes were to have been in session for the start of the new school year in the Clatskanie School District but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes are postponed until Sept. 13 and possibly longer, according to Clatskanie School Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz.
"Due to an unprecedented number of COVID positive cases in our students and staff we are going to postpone school until September 13th and possibly the 20th depending on what is happening in our community," Hurowitz writes in a message to the district staff, school board and area families.
Hurowitz said the district is reviewing options to safely open the schools.
"Our number one concern is for the health and safety of students and staff," she said.
The first day of the new school year for the St. Helens School District is Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Chronicle will update this story as more information becomes available.
