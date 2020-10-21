School districts in Columbia County are preparing in-person classroom instruction plans, but those plans will not be put into place as soon as district officials had hoped.
Originally, schools in Columbia County and across the state had hoped to resume in-person instruction by November.
Some Oregon school districts have been able to allow limited classes in the schools along with distance learning, however, the in-person classes are based on the state's pandemic metrics.
Columbia County has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, and is not currently meeting the required state metrics to return to in-person instruction, according to Columbia County Public Health.
Scappoose School District Superintendent Tim Porter issued a letter to parents on Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, with new details about the delay for in-person instruction.
"We plan to continue distance learning through January 29, 2021," Porter said. "Our ability to fully open classrooms is dependent on health metrics in Columbia, Washington and Multnomah Counties, specifically, which in turn are dependent our our community following good practices, including wearing face coverings. We are likely months away from re-opening our school buildings in a broad manner even for a hybrid/cohort model of learning."
Porter also said the Scappoose School District will make limited training available for high school and middle school athletes with coaches present starting Monday, Oct. 26. The sessions will follow the guidance provided by the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA).
Read Porter's full letter to parents attached to this story.
A representative of the St. Helens School District told The Chronicle that new details about the in-person instruction would be announced soon.
Planning for the return of students to in-person instruction is underway at the Clatskanie School District. At the Oct. 12 Clatskanie School District Board Meeting, Superintendent Cathy Hurowitz brought up the end of the semester in January as a possible time to transition back to in-person learning if Columbia County’s COVID-19 case metrics support it.
“It has always been our plan to return to in-person instruction as soon as allowed,” Hurowitz told The Chief. “We are in the prepping stages for bringing back students beginning with K-3 as soon as the metrics allow.”
The Rainier School District is establishing its return to in-person instruction, but those plans will also be based on meeting the state health and safety guidelines. Specific dates and details of the Rainier and Clatskanie in-person instruction are pending.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.