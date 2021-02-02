The St. Helens School District late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 1, announced its next steps to resume in-person classroom instruction.
The district sent the attached letter to parents outlining the plans.
"While the ODE’s metrics are now advisory, they are based on extensive scientific research and best practices," the letter reads. "As such, we plan to follow them as we work to vaccinate all of our employees, particularly those who will be the first to help us return to in-person instruction.
