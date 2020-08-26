There are still many questions as students and parents prepare for Distance Learning in the new school year ahead.
The St. Helens School District has released a series of questions and answers designed to help guide families as they get ready for the new school year.
The following is information sent to parents by the St. Helens School District.
As we navigate the changes to the upcoming school year, this had led to many questions about what school will look like for our students. Please know that we have been working diligently to address parent questions and will continue to provide information as it becomes available.
We have put together a “Top 10” list of Q&A’s to help answer questions and address concerns received from SHSD parents.
In addition, we have set up a Q&A page on our website to help address questions/concerns about the upcoming school year.
Are we returning to school like any other year? If we are what day?
We are not returning to school like normal. Unless families enroll in our virtual program, St. Helens Virtual Academy (SHVA), students will be in what is called a Hybrid Model. When schools are allowed to open up to in-person instruction, classes will be held two days a week with remote instruction on the other days. Until a school is approved to open to in-person instruction students will be learning remotely.
The District has invested in multiple tools and will be doing intensive training with teachers to support a more rigorous learning experience than in the spring. If a family chooses to enroll their child in SHVA it will be a completely virtual program without in-person instruction, yet supported by St. Helens Teachers. Students choosing this option may work at their own pace very similar to any other virtual program such as Connections Academy.
Teachers will set up “parent-teacher conferences” beginning September 8 to help families become acquainted with the new digital tools their children will use to access learning. Instruction begins September 16.
Can students switch between the two models? Hybrid to SHVA or SHVA to Hybrid easily?
Students may switch to St. Helens Virtual Academy (SHVA) at any time, but there likely will be a delay in starting while they are enrolled into the system. Switching from SHVA to the Hybrid Model depends on the grade level and number credits earned whether it would be at the quarter or semester.
Will there be parent-teacher conferences? When will academy classes start?
We plan to have Parent-Teacher Conferences between September 8 – September 15 for both the Hybrid Model and St. Helens Virtual Academy. Each school will contact parents and arrange specific times for individual families to meet with teachers. The time is mainly for parents to learn about the digital tools and ask questions about expectations. All classes are expected to begin on September 16.
Is there a time expectation in terms of how long kids are expected to “attend school” with both the hybrid and virtual model?
According to the Oregon Department of Education, regular daily attendance is expected in either the Hybrid or with St. Helens Virtual Academy (SHVA). Attendance is evidenced by the following:
- Participating in a video class
- Communication from the student to the teacher via chat, text message or email
- A phone call with the student, or, for younger students, with the parent
- Posting completed coursework to a learning management system or web-based platform or via email
- Turning in completed coursework on a given day
When there is no evidence of student interaction during a 24-hour period surrounding a scheduled school day as described, students are reported as absent. A day present for attendance may not be claimed for weekends or holidays, per ORS 336.010 and 187.010.
How will I, as a parent, be able to track if my child is keeping up with his schoolwork? Parent/StudentVue in the past is not updated on a regular schedule; Google classroom was inaccessible by parents.
All teachers will be using the same Learning Management System (LMS) kindergarten through twelfth grade. The system is called Canvas and is used across the country to help consolidate educational programs, classes, lessons, and assignments.
In the system, parents can monitor and create settings that notifies them of assignments. With instruction going digital to start the year, it is critical for teachers to keep grades as up to date as possible. If you have a student that is not having their grades updated regularly, please contact their teacher or building principal.
If your child receives special education in order to improve or enhance a subject limitation, how will that be handled during this upcoming school year?
The St. Helens School District will first and foremost follow the State metrics for onsite/ comprehensive distance learning and ODE guidelines. Due to the individualized nature of each student's IEP, it will be best to reach out to your student's case manager to discuss the provisions of a free and appropriate education.
Will Chromebooks be provided for students doing the hybrid/distance learning and the virtual academy?
Chromebooks will be provided to any student that needs them similar to last spring. At this time, we are planning to hand them out between September 8th – 16th.
How will school lunches work for those doing SHVA and hybrid? Will lunches still be handed out each day like in spring and even now in summer?
Students in the hybrid model attending school in buildings, lunches will be provided on-site during a lunch break. At the end of the day students will pick up food in the cafeteria upon dismissal to take with them for the following days meal. Students attending the SHVA will need to make arrangements with the school to pick up meals.
Lunches provided during the spring, similar to our summer meals program, was made possible by a legislative action providing additional funding for school to serve free meals to all students. The additional funding is no longer available, but we are hopeful another such legislative action will be made so we are able to provide free meals to all students once again.
Do we need to fill something out or register if choosing the hybrid model?
No, you register for school just like any other school year. Consider the Hybrid Model our regular public school. It is called hybrid because it will be both in-person and remote learning based on the restrictions and mandates placed on the district for opening schools.
Will I need to purchase any school supplies for the online virtual academy? If yes, when will a list of supplies be provided?
Students will need supplies for SHVA. The St. Helens School District is in the process of developing a list for families that should be out the last week of August.
For more information visit https://www.sthelens.k12.or.us/
