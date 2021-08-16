A former St. Helens School District coordinator and the new principal at Rainier Jr./Sr. High School says educators need to approached the upcoming new school year advocating student mental health.
Michelle Tullock acknowledged that the pandemic will be a continuing challenge and that the COVID-19 restrictions and the stay home orders have brought to light mental health issues of everyone, children to adults.
“Parents were with their children for so long,” she said. “Kids needed help getting online (for distant learning). Parents needed to check and see if that their children were engaged. We were teaching class in their living rooms basically. School came home.”
Tullock said parents having the increasing responsibility for their children was stressful along with the economic and financial concerns that the distant learning and the pandemic triggered.
“Students didn’t have that outlet of going to school and seeing their friends, having activities,” she said. “I think that did bring things to a head for some people.”
According to Tullock, the school can now be an effective helper through what she calls a culture of care.
“We can create an environment that is safe and healthy for students,” she said. “We establish that by having predictability in our routines, by being warm, welcoming and engaging with students, by having compassion, by teaching students to how to understand stress and its effect on their body and their ability to learn.”
Tullock cautions that the teachers and staff are not therapists.
“But positioning connections with caring adults can be therapeutic for the students,” she said. “It is a little dose of that good stuff that they get from those positive interactions with a caring adult, so I think there is a lot that we can do.”
Academics has always been the focus, Tullock said, but the schools also have to support students’ foundation.
“To be in a safe environment is foundational to learning,” she said.
Tullock said she anticipates there may be more support needs for the students during this new school year due to the pandemic impacts.
“Students will be here all day, each school day, and we have a state mask mandate right now and that is uncomfortable, so I am anticipating and preparing for support for kids,” she said.
Opportunities to re-start
For teachers, Tullock said this new school year will offer challenges, and opportunities. She said society has been paying closer attention and talking about mental health issues, highlighted by Olympic star Simone Biles and other athletes’ personal decisions in how they are dealing with stress and mental health.
According to Tullock, not everything related to the pandemic over the last year has been negative.
“Teachers and kids have learned a ton of new technology,” she said. “I see this fall as a great opportunity to have a re-start of school. We have our background, our experience. There is a school culture here. There is a community culture. That is all part of where we are.”
Tullock said the new school year offers an opportunity to begin implementing support efforts for students.
“The culture of care is in addition to the academic requirements we always have had,” she said. “When you implement a culture of care you are going to get better results academically and more learning from students with classrooms that are safer emotionally and comfortable and inclusive.”
When asked what her fear would be that might derail the culture of care, Tullock said she doesn’t have a fear.
“I have an awareness that schools have always had a lot on our plates, so it will be a matter of keeping everything that kids need us to have,” she said. “The culture of care is more of who you are than what you do. Academics are than more accessible because kids feel comfortable, included and calm. The teachers feel more calm and more learning can take place.”
Transitioning from St. Helens to Rainier
“It was a friendly welcome by students and the staff,” Tullock said as she walked into Rainier Jr./Sr. High School as the new principal. “That was my impression.”
Tullock knows full well that her first year as principal will be challenging, but she brings to the job 30 years of experience as an educator, working closely with students K-12 as a reading arts teacher, special education instructor, a licensed librarian, a vice principal and most recently a culture of care coordinator at the St. Helens School District.
“So I understand where they are coming from,” she said. “I understand what many of their concerns and worries are. I also have an attitude of compassion and a genuine care for them, and I think students feel that from me. I think the Rainier students will get that as well, because I actually care about them and how they are doing. I want to listen and support them and make this a warm, welcoming place for them.”
Tullock said she is meeting individually with each teacher and classified staff members and will meet with the entire school staff collectively before school begins this fall.
“I am realistic,” she said. “Thirty years has taught me that you don’t come in and scrap everything that has been done before and start something new. I will be doing a lot of listening. A lot of looking and observing. I want to hear from parents, from students, from teachers to see what kind of support they need. I am coming in fresh. I am really excited about this opportunity. This is all about relationships.”
“She understands the needs of our community and our district and will be a great asset to Rainier School District,” Rainier School District Superintendent Joesph Hattrick told The Chief following Tullock’s selection as principal earlier this year. Tullock replaces Graden Blue who retired June 30.
Tullock has roots in Columbia County, growing up in the Scappoose area and graduating from Scappoose High School.
Follow the new school year head with frequent reports here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
