Law enforcement supporters in Columbia plan another Backin' the Blue cruise Saturday, August, 8, to demonstrate what organizers are calling solidarity.
"This is an opportunity to show your support and gratitude to all law enforcement officers and K9s who risk their lives everyday for the people of Oregon, Washington and across the nation," a statement from the Backin' the Blue organizers reads.
The Columbia County Backin' the Blue cruise is set to begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Scappoose High School parking lot just off Highway 30.
Another show of support is set to occur in Cowlitz County. That Backin' the Blue cruise is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, 1900 7th Avenue in Longview.
Organizers said the routes will vary, but both cruises will cross the Oregon and Washington border.
A Backin' the Blue cruise was held in Columbia County in June. Participants gathered at the Scappoose High School parking lot and traveled down Highway 30 through St. Helens to Rainier and back.
Since that local cruise, supporters have erected a large billboard in St. Helens along Milton Way to demonstrate their backing of law enforcement.
