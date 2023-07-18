High-Capacity Magazines

High-capacity magazines are banned by a new law in Oregon that is currently tied up in the courts.

 Courtesy from Connor Radnovich / Oregon Capital Chronicle

Gun rights groups on Monday, July 17, filed notice to appeal a federal judge’s ruling upholding a voter-approved Oregon law that bans large ammunition magazines and requires permits to buy guns.

Portland attorney James Buchal filed the appeal notice on behalf of Mark Fitz, Grayguns, Inc., G4 Archery, Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition.

In court filings, the Second Amendment Foundation, a nonprofit based in Washington state, says it has more than 700,000 supporters and members nationwide, including thousands in Oregon, and advocates for firearms rights. The Firearms Policy Coalition, a nonprofit based in California, lobbies and advocates for firearms rights as well. Fitz, a Clackamas County resident, is a firearms owner and member of the Second Amendment Foundation and Firearms Policy Coalition. Grayguns, based in Douglas County, and G4 Archery, located west of Portland in Washington County, are both federally licensed firearms dealers in Oregon.

