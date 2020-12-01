The sale of Christmas trees in St. Johns will help boost funding efforts for the St. Helens High School Band’s journey to Disneyland in 2022.
The project is a fundraiser through the St. Johns-based Peninsula Optimist Club, which over the past seven decades has provided scholarships for students at Roosevelt High School who will attend a community college or vocational school after graduation.
The scholarships are made possible by the Christmas tree sales held every year in the Memorial Christmas Tree Lot at the corner of N. Lombard and N. Chautauqua Boulevard. Additional funds are raised through Fourth of July re- works sales.
In addition to scholarships, the Optimists also donate money in support of many youth organizations, such as the St. Helens Band.
“As Optimists, we believe that our 74-year history of constant work for and commitment to youth has entitled us to proudly display on our sign at N. Lombard and N. Chautauqua: Friends of the Youth,” the Optimists website reads.
The Chronicle first reported in late October that the St. Helens School Board had approved an application for the May, 2022, band trip to Disneyland. Band Director Noelle Freshner takes the students to the theme park every four years and the students march and play music in one of the parades through the park.
“It’s just such an incredible experience— there’s nothing like it,” Freshner said. “The parade is where it is at for showcasing the kids and getting everybody out to watch. On a stage performance you get an audience, in a parade you get every- body.”
The trip was originally scheduled for November, 2021, but had to be pushed back a few months for Disneyland to reschedule all of the groups whose trips were cancelled when the park closed during the pandemic.
The cost for a student to attend will be around $1,600 and Freshner said there will be fundraising opportunities available, including the Christmas tree sales in St. Johns.
For more information, visit peninsulaoptimistclub. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.