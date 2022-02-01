The economic future of city of St. Helens is tied directly to the banks of the Columbia River.
Waterfront redevelopment is a key focus of the St. Helens City Council, leadership, and the community, according to St. Helens Communications Director Crystal King, who said properties along the riverfront have remained unused or underutilized for a decade or more, fenced off from any public access.
“Redevelopment represents residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational growth opportunities for St. Helens,” King said. “This means creating living-wage jobs in St. Helens, adding to our tax base, constructing public infrastructure improvements, building in-demand housing options, designing new recreation opportunities, and attracting visitors and community members to the area to shop local and support existing businesses.”
Riverfront revitalization is a generational opportunity that fits into the City Council’s strategic goals of community engagement, livable and safe community, economic development, and long-term planning, according to King.
The Riverfront District is a designated zone within the city’s development code.
“The Riverfront District encompasses a far greater area than the now city-owned former veneer site,” King said. The riverfront property is within the Riverfront District, but it only makes up a small portion of the Riverfront District.”
There will be many projects which take place over the coming years within each of these areas, according to King, who added that the Riverwalk Project is a key project the city is currently working on to develop dedicated public access along the river-edge portion of the riverfront property, but the city also has Street and Utility Extension Project happening simultaneously to extend other public amenities such as roads, sidewalks, and utilities onto the main area of the property.
City officials have positioned detailed information about the waterfront projects on the city’s website.
“The St. Helens Riverfront project will reopen our waterfront to a new generation of economic and recreational activities centered around a thriving, walkable downtown, public amenities and available employment lands,” the information states. “Infrastructure investments on the St. Helens waterfront will create opportunities for regional employment, recreation, tourism, mixed-use brownfield redevelopment, and riparian habitat restoration.”
The overall riverfront redevelopment efforts encompass several parcels with different focuses and project timeframes.
King said the city currently has an active Riverwalk Project and Street and Utility Extension Project in the Riverfront District area.
Riverwalk Project
“The Riverwalk Project is nearing the end of the consultant’s scope of work for design,” she said.
City staff is moving ahead with applying for permits to expand Columbia View Park.
“This will need to occur so that construction can begin on the first phase of a public walkway along the river’s edge and construction of a new stage in Columbia View Park,” King said.
Construction of Phase I of the Riverwalk Project is anticipated to begin in this coming summer. Construction of public streets and utilities onto the former veneer property is also anticipated to begin this year.
Parking concerns
Business operators in the riverfront area have expressed concerns about parking as new development occurs in the Riverfront District.
City of St. Helens Community Project Development Manager Jenny Dimsho said the Riverwalk project does not focus on parking, but the city’s Streets and Utilities Extension Project, now in the process of design and engineering, will address some upcoming parking improvements.
“Each new development proposal on the riverfront property will be required to provide their own on-site parking as required by the city’s development code,” Dimsho said. “In addition, the city is incorporating on-street parking in the design of the street extensions of Strand Street and South 1st Street. By including on-street parking on both sides of the street, it is anticipated that the street extensions will provide over 350 additional parking spaces at full build out. This will help immensely for businesses that front these streets and assist with the parking demands during tourist-related events.”
Dimsho added that a parking structure is among the many tools cities have to deal with parking demand.
“While the market conditions do not warrant a parking structure at this time, in the long term, a parking structure will be an option under consideration,” she said. “Typically, a parking structure is an option after a detailed parking demand study is conducted. A parking study would be the first step towards a new parking structure.”
By the numbers
According to the city’s informational website, three key focus areas make up the St. Helens Riverfront Redevelopment:
Riverfront District
The 22-acre St. Helens Riverfront project site offers a half mile of Columbia River shoreline with stunning views and opportunity for economic revitalization. The site’s private, industrial past has left a legacy, with assessments now complete, the city is investing to reconnect the downtown to the Columbia River. $15 million is secured for public space and infrastructure investments.
Central Waterfront
The centrally located wastewater treatment lagoon discourages development and occupies space that could be used for community amenities. Building on the site is possible, but it requires filling the wastewater treatment lagoon. The city has invested about $4.2 million to date in research and feasibility analyses, as the project advances, the need for support continues to achieve our community’s vision for a community-focused, economically vital, safe and sustainable development, the informational page states.
Industrial Business Park
The St. Helens Industrial Business Park is one of the largest underutilized industrial-zoned properties in South Columbia County. With an estimated $15 million in infrastructure investment the park can attract employers from a variety of sectors and accommodate users seeking access to river, road, and rail transportation. Redevelopment here will unlock the potential to support employment, drive economic development, and boost the livability and attractiveness of region. This redevelopment opportunity also offers the potential to reawaken maritime use on this portion of the Lower Columbia River.
King said community engagement opportunities are a key piece of the city’s redevelopment efforts.
“We do not have a new meeting date scheduled at this time, but we encourage everyone to subscribe to the city’s newsletter as one way to receive notification when a new meeting is scheduled. To subscribe, visit https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/community/page/newsletters.
An informal State of the City community meeting held Jan. 19, highlighted the phased economic development projects envisioned for the city’s Riverfront District.
For more information about the city of St. Helens riverfront development projects, visit https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/waterfront. Follow this developing story at thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
