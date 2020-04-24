Two horses perished in a barn fire at Rainier that was battled by several fire districts.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR), at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 911 dispatch received several calls from neighbors about a barn on fire at the end of Dike Road in Rainier.
CRFR investigators said no one was at the property at the time of the calls.
As fire fire crews rushed to the scene they found heavy smoke coming from the property.
The fire consumed a camper trailer on the property which had been occupied by one person. The adjacent home on the property is completely uninhabitable, according to the CRFR release.
The family who leases the property arrived on scene to assist with the animals housed at the barn. One person suffered a few bumps and bruises in the attempt to rescue the animals, but the injuries did not require that person to be hospitalized, according to CRFR.
Ten horses had been housed in the barn and on the property. Two of the horses were found deceased inside the barn. One of the horse was nearly 33-years-old. Rabbits, chickens and roosters also kept at the property appeared unharmed by the fire.
Crews remained on scene for several hours managing hot spots. The fire investigation team reported two campers, two vehicles, two motorcycles, a 30-foot aluminum boat and countless personal possessions destroyed by the fire.
The cause and the estimated amount of damage was not available from investigators as of early Friday morning, April 24.
CRFR responded to the fire with two chief officers, 14 firefighters, four engines, five water tenders, one utility, one medic, one public information officer as well as followed up by the CRFR fire investigation team.
Clatskanie Fire District, Mist-Birkenfeld Fire District and the Columbia River PUD assisted on scene. Red Cross was contacted to assist the property occupant.
Check here online at thechiefnews.com for updated information as it becomes available.
