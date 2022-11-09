Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) responded to the report of a barn on fire in the area of 61000 Gensman Road in St. Helens at approximately 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
As the CRFR crews arrived at the scene they found the pole barn structure fully engulfed with fire and immediately began suppression efforts. Firefighters from the CRFR Fairgrounds station, St. Helens station and the Rainier station responded to the scene.
The property is a multifamily property, with two travel trailers on site and a loft style living space inside the pole barn, according to CRFR.
“The family was living here while their home is under construction,” CRFR stated. “Thankfully everyone made it out of the structure safely and there were no injuries reported. However, the family dog, named Chip, is believed to have perished inside the building.”
Red Cross assistance was offered to the family. Scappoose Fire assisted with the fire investigation to determine the cause and the origin of the fire. The specific cause of the blaze and damage estimates were not available at press time. CRFR stated that the pole barn is a total loss.
“We want to thank Scappoose Fire for helping us with medical calls while we were on scene as well as the fire investigation support and Columbia River PUD, who also responded to the incident to provide assistance,” CRFR said.
