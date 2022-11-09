Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) responded to the report of a barn on fire in the area of 61000 Gensman Road in St. Helens at approximately 5:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Barn Fire

Family dog perishes in fire that destroys local barn

As the CRFR crews arrived at the scene they found the pole barn structure fully engulfed with fire and immediately began suppression efforts. Firefighters from the CRFR Fairgrounds station, St. Helens station and the Rainier station responded to the scene.

The property is a multifamily property, with two travel trailers on site and a loft style living space inside the pole barn, according to CRFR.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.