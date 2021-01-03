The water temperature in the streams in the Scappoose Bay Watershed are too warm, that’s a problem for the fish that spawn in the creeks and a concern for the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council.
The Scappoose Bay Watershed comprises sub watersheds: Milton Creek, North Scappoose Creek, South Scappoose Creek and the Gilbert River area. Most of the area is in Columbia County, but some extend into Sauvie Island. At the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council, water quality is a big deal.
“If we can address our water quality, we can help with fish survival as well address the weeds,” said Dana Pricher, coordinator for the council. Water, wildlife and weeds are the three main things the council looks after in the watershed. “Those three things are the hallmarks of what makes for a healthy watershed.”
The vision of the council is to improve water quality, restore historic salmon runs in creeks and tributaries, increase diversity of native species and habitats and provide a healthy watershed.
Water
The 2019 Department of Environmental Quality began monitoring the water quality of the watershed in 2016. Currently the watershed is mostly meeting the goals for dissolved oxygen and pH levels, but it is not meeting the goals for E. coli in lower Scappoose Creek, Scappoose Bay or Milton Creek.
Summer temperatures in the monitored streams have also been too high, according to the report. Fish aren’t able to survive in water that rises above a certain temperature, Pricher said.
“Those are a bit concerning, both for people that are maybe drinking well water or irrigating with that water, or swimming in those streams, as well as livestock that may be watering out of those streams, and of course for the fish,” she said.
To improve water quality, Pricher said it is important to make sure trees are a part of stream buffers, which county and city land use permitting can assure.
The council intends to implement a ‘Shade Our Streams” program next year with the hope to secure funding from government bodies and business partners to provide trees to landowners on streamside properties. Pricher said it is the most important project the council is working on.
“Trees will help shade those streams and reduce the temperature,” she said. The first step is to secure funding, which will define how many miles of stream the council will be able to shade. The more funding, the more shade.
Another idea is to safely reintroduce and protect beavers, she said.
Wildlife
A report on fish status and trend by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2019 painted a grim picture of fish populations. The abundance of wild coho salmon, Chinook Salmon, winter steelhead and chum salmon are all reduced, and in some cases the fish aren’t observed at all.
“The concerning part is in the last few years you can see a significant downward trend in fish populations,” Pricher said.
No live Chinook were observed in the surveys for the Scappoose watershed in 2018, which the OFW said was consistent with the surveys done in 2009-2017.
“If they aren’t spawning here, they are not going to be returning,” Pricher said. “They’re not really around anymore.”
Part of the reason for the lack of fish is outside of local control, Pricher said. but the council has been working toward steps to encourage more fish to return to the area to spawn.
“We have a map and a plan for how to help those species recover, we just need to implement that plan,” Pricher said.
Part of that plan includes focusing on the fish species that currently exist in the watershed and finding ways to address the factors that affect them, like the Shade Our Streams Program.
Weeds
Controlling noxious weeds (invasive, nonnative plants) from gaining a foothold and causing environmental and financial degradation is another factor of the council’s work, Pricher said.
The council is part of the North Coast Cooperative Weed Management Area, but there is not a local weed board or agency dedicated to taking the lead of weed control on public land. The conservation district has gotten grants to remove some invasive species over the last two years, but more focus on control is needed, Pricher said.
“To really be effective we need to have a more dedicated effort to control the spread of weeds by our public agencies,” Pricher said. That means ensuring staff have the equipment to prevent weeds from spreading when they are working on public lands, getting a licensed herbicide applicator on staff and training staff to identify and control the weeds.
The state weed board grants were cut this year due to financial constraints from the COVID-19 response.
“Anything we can do to help promote that a local level would be great,” Pricher said.
Constraints
Restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the council’s already small operation to cut back even more. The organization employees just three people, and Pricher said at the lowest point over the last ten months, all three were working part time— limiting how much they could get done.
The longterm impacts of the pandemic on ecological work, like that of the watershed council, will likely result in project delays that may affect work for two or three years down the line, Pricher said.
For example, the watershed council’s native plant nursery usually relies on the work of volunteers to help propagate the plants. This year, there wasn’t enough staff time to organize the volunteers in a socially-distanced way to keep up with those needs at the nursery, she said. It will affect how much stock of plants the group has for the next two to three years, she said. Plant sales are one of the primary fundraisers for the council.
Statewide, Pricher said a lot of environmental projects will be delayed.
“For some, delaying a year will not have a great effect,” she said, but missing a year of weed control or monitoring a body of water can have lasting impacts. “If you’re controlling weeds every year and see a decline and skip a year, hundreds of thousands of weed seeds can set you back a few years.”
How to help
Despite gathering restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the council has still been able to organize some outdoor work parties, and plans to continue to host work parties in the spring.
The pandemic also gave the council an opportunity to upgrade its website. Now the site can accept online donations and offer preorders from its nursery online. The annual plant sale fundraiser will be offered entirely online in 2021, Pricher said.
“Things will be smoother in the year ahead,” Pricher said.
The organization really needs a flat-bed pick up truck for the plant nursery, according to Pricher, who said some monetary donations will go toward the purchase of the truck, but also said the group would accept the donation of an old truck if anyone offers.
To reach the Scappoose Bay Watershed Council Nursery, call 503-397-7904.
