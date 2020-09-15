The City of St. Helens is currently taking applications from interested persons in the community who would like to volunteer to serve on the St. Helens Planning Commission for the term expiring December 31, 2024.
Generally, this Commission meets once per month at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday but may meet more often depending on what projects they are working on and what land use applications are received.
The Commission was created and members appointed by the St. Helens City Council. All committees are advisory to the Council, however, the Planning Commission is quasi-judicial and has authority to make decisions on various land use matters. This Planning Commission also acts as the Historic Landmarks Commission, so an interest in historic preservation is also required.
To learn more about the Planning Commission, please visit the City’s website at www.ci.st-helens.or.us. If you click on Your Government and then select Municipal Code and go to Title 2, Chapter 8, you can view information on the Commission. If you click on Boards & Commissions, you will be taken to the webpage that lists the current membership information.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, October 16, 2020.
If you are interested in volunteering your time to serve on the Planning Commission, please go to the City’s website and click on Forms & Applications and download a Boards and Commissions Application. Print and complete the form and return it to City Hall, Attn: Kathy Payne, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, OR 97051.
If you have any questions or would like an application mailed/emailed to you, please contact City Recorder Kathy Payne at kathy@ci.st-helens.or.us or by calling 503-366-8217.
