St. Helens is accepting applications for an open volunteer position on the city’s budget committee.
Terms are for three years and the committee is made up of five council members and five appointed residents. The city’s fiscal year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30, and the budget preparation process usually begins around five months before the start of a new fiscal year.
An orientation of the budget process and kickoff meeting is generally held in February. Meetings are three to four hours held in two-week intervals from mid-April to the end of May, culminating with the final budget adoption in mid-June.
To apply to join the committee, visit sthelensoregon.gov/forms to download a boards and commissions application. Print and complete the form and return it to City Hall, Attn: Kathy Payne, 265 Strand St., St. Helens, OR 97051.
Questions can be directed to City Recorder Kathy Payne at 503-366-8217 or kathy@ci.st-helens.or.us.
The application deadline is Feb. 19.
