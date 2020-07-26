Columbia County is seeking volunteer board, commission and committee members.
In the wake of COVID-19 and the protests that followed across the country, many people are looking for ways to get involved with their community to ensure it continues to work efficiently for all those it serves, according to a release from Columbia County.
In Columbia County, you can share your skills and help shape our community by joining a board or commission invested in giving their attention to key areas that keep the county running.
These boards and committees work together to provide advice and feedback to the Columbia Columbia County Commissioners and staff so that they can make the best decisions available to them to improve community programs such as transportation, local parks, fair grounds activities and management, solid waste, the Columbia County Jail, and more.
Committee terms run from two to four years, depending on the committee and circumstances, and are generally filled at the end of the calendar year.
However, there are currently three advisory committees with immediate openings: the Jail Operating Citizens Advisory Committee (or JOCAC) and the Columbia County Fair Board. By December, 11 more committees will have openings in need of volunteers.
The Jail Operating Citizens Advisory Committee (JOCAC) advises the Board of Commissioners and the County Sheriff on the best ways to spend jail funds raised by levies for operating the Columbia County Jail. The committee reports periodically to one of the regularly scheduled Columbia County Board of Commissioners meetings to explain both to the board and to county residents how jail funds are being distributed. JOCAC was formed in 2014 to ensure accountability and transparency to taxpayers following the passage of a $7million bond in 2013 to operate and maintain the 255-bed facility. The levy was renewed by voters in 2016 and again in 2020. JOCAC is an optimal volunteer position for those inspired by recent discussions surrounding law enforcement reform to contribute to the local conversation.
The Columbia County Fair Board plans and organizes the County's annual fair, which draws up to 25,000 people every year. The seven-member committee seeks sponsors, organizes vendors, plans exhibits and displays, and schedules entertainers for the five-day event, which is held in July each year. Committee members serve four-year terms, and the Fair Board is an optimal volunteer position for those who enjoy event planning and bringing creative entertainment to their community while seeking to bolster the local economy.
For more information about the various committees seeking 2020 volunteers, or to find an application, visit: https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/BoardofCommissionersOffice/committee-volunteer-interest-form
If you are interested in serving on any of our boards or committees, please complete the application provided at the website above. You may also email Jacyn Normine at, jacyn.normine@columbiacountyor.gov, or call her at 503-397-4322, for more information.
